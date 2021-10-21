ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An orthopedic technology innovator announced Thursday they plan to expand operations in Anderson County.
Arthrex plans to invest $100 million into the county and create 500 new jobs.
“I congratulate Arthrex on this more than $100 million investment in our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. The 500 new jobs this expansion is generating will make a big difference in Anderson County, and we look forward to watching this great company continue to thrive here for years to come.”
The expansion is expected to be done by mid-2023.
Arthrex was founded in 1981 and is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing and medical education, according to a release.
The company develops and releases more than 1,000 innovative products and surgical procedures each year to “advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide.”
Located at 130 Arthrex Dr. in Pendleton, the expansion will include adding a second manufacturing facility and an Electron-beam and X-ray sterilizations facility.
