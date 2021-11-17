WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX Carolina)- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced that they are suspending their COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).
Officials said the decision came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay on the ETS. The ruling ordered OSHA to "take no steps to implement or enforce" the ETS "until further court order."
According to officials, OSHA stands by their authority to protect workers in emergencies.
More information: COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing ETS
