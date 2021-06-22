COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Oshkosh Defense announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County that will create new jobs.
According to the news release, the $155 million dollar investment located at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg will create more than 1,000 new jobs.
Company officials says Oshkosh Defense is a tactical vehicle manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing heavy, medium, light and highly protected vehicles and technologies for clients around the globe.
Oshkosh Defense says its new operations will support the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program. The company will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles that will replace USPS’ existing fleet of delivery vehicles.
“Today, we celebrate Oshkosh Defense – a world-class company – and their decision to establish manufacturing operations in South Carolina. It speaks volumes of our business environment when a company of this caliber invests $155 million and creates more than 1,000 jobs in our state. Congratulations to this great company, and we look forward to all the things they will do," said Governor Henry McMaster in a news release.
Production is said to begin summer 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Oshkosh Defense team should click here for more information.
