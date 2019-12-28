(FOX Carolina) -- Three orangutans at the Phoenix Zoo have made their predictions for the Fiesta Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl, according to their social media.
You can watch the full prediction here.
The Fiesta Bowl prediction was made by an orangutan named Rayma, who chose No. 2 Ohio State University as the winner in the match-up against the Clemson Tigers.
The orangutans were presented with tee shirts from each team, and after close inspection from the animals, the primates picked their favorite and even put on the shirt to support their pick.
The orangutan named Michael chose the Air Force for the Cheez-It Bowl.
The third primate named Jiwa, picked a hangar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.