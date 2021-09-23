GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents say they’ve uncovered other potential crimes they want to investigate while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
However, agents didn’t go into what these potential crimes are, according to the Division.
SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases.
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday, Sept. 16 in connection with a shooting incident on Sept. 4 in which he conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to help him commit suicide so his son could collect a life insurance policy of around $10 million, according to an affidavit.
Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
SLED is also investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, who was a housekeeper for the Murdaugh’s, according to the Division.
The Hampton County Coroner’s Office said her death was ruled “natural” on the death certificate, but now says it’s inconsistent with the injuries she would have gotten in a trip and fall.
Her death was also not reported at the time and an there was no autopsy, according to the Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.