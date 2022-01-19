Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier’s parents spoke out Friday, March 1, 2019, after President Donald Trump's comment this week that he takes North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un "at his word" that he was unaware of alleged mistreatment during the young man's 17 months of captivity. Warmbier died at age 22 soon after his return in June 2017. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)