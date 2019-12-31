CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) – Our cameras were rolling Tuesday morning when a man dropped to his one knee and popped the big question to his girlfriend at the top of the Bald Rock overlook in Northern Greenville County.
Photojournalist Alex Schumann was looking for a spot to photograph the final sunrise of the decade over the Upstate when the unexpected breaking news unfolded in front of him.
Sgt. Danny Higgins said afterwards he thought Bald Rock at sunrise would be the perfect place to ask the life-changing question.
His now-fiancée Ashley Magda said she completely surprised.
“I thought I was just coming here to meet his friends,” Magda said.
Instead, they met with loved ones who were waiting nearby to congratulate the couple.
“Our New Year’s plans have definitely changed now,” Higgins said. “We’re going to be focused on the wedding plans.”
Higgins is from Charleston and Magda is from Laurens.
The big moment happened in the middle of our sunrise live stream on Facebook.
