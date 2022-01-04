RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hit and killed by his brother during a traffic stop Monday night, according to Highway Patrol.
We're told John Horton was conducting a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. Monday on High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Mooresboro, NC.
Trooper Horton's brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to help with the traffic stop when he lost control of his car and collided with John's car. Both John and the detained driver were hit while standing along the side of the road.
Highway Patrol said Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. The detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.
"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”
This is an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.
