COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Sunday afternoon, South Carolina Governor McMaster and several leaders within the state called for peaceful protests, and what they believe are the right ways to bring about change.
The media briefing came a day after rallies in Columbia turned violent - prompting the mayor to enact a curfew on the city. A rally in Charleston also saw violence, including the defacing of several Confederate monuments.
Protests have been ongoing for nearly a week throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Some protests have been peaceful, though several have involved the burning of police cars, damaging businesses and looting stores.
Governor McMaster began Sunday's press conference by addressing the violence his state saw during some of Saturday's protests. He also discussed how South Carolina has seen many rough times, but has come through very well.
He welcomes conversation, and peaceful protest. Though, he condemned the damaging of property and endangering the people of South Carolina through rioting.
When Senator Tim Scott spoke, he touched on his initial reactions to Floyd's death - saying he felt frightened and troubled.
Sen. Scott also said that, as a representative of South Carolina, he is proud of the progress his state has made in recent years to combat racial inequality.
"It's one of the reasons I have confidence in the law enforcement leaders of this state, because they listen," Scott said. "It's one of the reasons why I have confidence of the leaders of communities of color in this state - because they, too, listened to each other. "
JT McLawhorn with Columbia Urban League took the podium next. McLawhorn commended peaceful protests, saying protesting is the foundation of our democracy.
"I think that when we have the type or protests where we have violence, to me it tells that we have a broken system," McLawhorn said.
He referred back to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s process in peacefully calling for change, versus the violent riots that came forth following his assassination.
"Protest is a peaceful movement," McLawhorn said. "But the reason we have protest is because people that they are locked out - no one has listened to them."
McLawhorn believes the challenge in South Carolina is to let its people know that doors are open, channels of communication are available to them - that they are, and can be heard.
President of the South Carolina Caucus of the NAACP Brenda Murphy spoke few, but powerful words. She asked the governor and state law enforcement to engage the community as activities are being planned for.
Murphy also asked for the youth of South Carolina to speak up, to use their voices to enact change. She said they have much to say, and deserve to be listened to and involved in building a better future for the state, and the country.
"Young people - use your voice. It's okay. But, make sure you do it in the right way," Murphy said. "State what your hates are, what your challenges are. But, to be destructive, to destroy property and riot isn't right way."
Murphy says the state needs to use the energy to create change, not violence.
She mentioned her appreciation for the relationship that the SCNAACP has with SLED, the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
"Let's work together as a unit to make things happen," Murphy said.
Bishop Samuel Green urged the people of South Carolina to remember why they're angry, and act in a way that will turn the world upside down - through love and peaceful protest.
"This is a critical hour for country, and a defying hour for the church," Bishop Green said.
He said the marching and protests will be in vain if they are focused on destroying, rather than calling for change.
"We don't break glass, we break records and strong holds," Green continued. "Instead of violence, we vote. This love stands up for black lives - for the oppressed - and reconstructs the world that shall be. Radical and responsible at the same time."
When asked if Gov. McMaster plans to enact a statewide curfew in coming days, he replied that it remains to be seen.
He says authorities at all levels are on alert, and officials will "be delighted to have peaceful protests anytime, anywhere - but not violence."
The South Carolina National Guard is on alert, and will be available as needed throughout the state. McMaster says in particular, they are ready in Charleston and Columbia.
armed force with a willingness to use it will save the day . always has and always will .
