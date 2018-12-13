Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday the Spartanburg Coroner's Office says they were called to a hotel to investigate the death of a state utility employee who was assisting with power outages in the area.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 49-year-old Dana Fernando Smith of Beth Court in Rutherford, NC was pronounced dead in his hotel room at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Right now, Clevenger says his office hasn't found evidence of foul play, but will be conducting a full investigation.
Clevenger tells FOX Carolina they will be working to determine if the death was in any way storm related.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
