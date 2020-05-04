GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Cars filled parking spaces and the streets of Downtown Greenville after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mandatory “Home or Work” order.
“I had been waiting so long to actually have a sit down meal,” Tim Seawright said.
He says the state’s order locked him out of sun and socializing- something he says he needs.
“I still try and stay safe and you know stay away as much as possible from large crowds,” Seawright said.
It’s why he stopped by Cantinflas Mexican Restaurant Monday afternoon. The patio is open there, which is allowed, now that the order is lifted.
“We need to keep at least a minimum of 8 feet between tables,” Ruben Motalvo said.
He’s the manager at Cantinflas and says employees are also practicing social distancing.
“Everybody is required to wear masks of course, gloves, and avoid a concentration of people,” Motalvo said.
He says reopening the patio could mean more customers, which will help employees with income to pay their bills. Also, the inside dining area remains closed.
“We’re doing free delivery and food-side service. So, yeah it will help the business, but I don’t think it’s all about that.”
Motalvo says it’s about keeping everyone healthy.
“We have been blessed with the privilege to serve Greenville for 27 years,” he said.
Seawright didn’t hesitate to eat up the outdoor dining option.
“I think this will be a safe approach to allowing people to be able to enjoy a sit-down meal and still be safe at the same time,” Seawright said.
