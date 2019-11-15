GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Outdoor ice rinks across the Upstate are opening Friday for the holiday season.
Outdoor ice rinks are in downtown Greenville, downtown Anderson, and downtown Spartanburg.
GREENVILLE
The opening ceremony for United Community Bank’s Ice on Main will be at 3 p.m.
Ice on Main is located on South Main Street next to City Hall.
Skating hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
- New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, January 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Day/Closing Day: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
- Adults (13+) $10
- Children (ages 4-12) $8
- Children (3 and younger) FREE
Click here for more information.
ANDERSON
Countybank Holiday Ice at Carolina Wren Park will return Friday at 6 p.m. Free skating will be offered Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. Prizes will also be given away.
Skating Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Friday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Saturday: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
- Sunday: 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- Wednesday, Nov. 27: 2:00pm - 8:00pm
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Friday, Nov. 29: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
- Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 2:00pm - 6:00pm
- Christmas Day, Dec. 25: CLOSED
- New Year's Eve, Dec. 31: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
- New Year's Day, Jan. 1: 2:00pm - 8:00pm
Ticket Prices:
- $5 - Adults, Seniors, Military, Children 7 and under
- $3 - Children 6 and under
- $45 - 10 Admission Pass
- $3 - Skate Aid Rental
Click here for more information.
SPARTANBURG
Skating on the Square opens at 3 p.m. on Friday on West Main Street, across from Daniel Morgan Square. The skating season will continue until Jan. 2020.
The cost is $10 per person.
Skating Hours
- Monday – Thursday: 2 - 8 pm
- Friday: 2 – 10 pm
- Saturday: 11am - 10 pm
- Sunday: 12 – 8 pm
- Thanksgiving Day: 2 - 9 pm
- Christmas Eve: 12 – 8 pm
- Christmas Day: 3 - 10 pm
- New Years Eve: 11am - 12 mid
- New Years Day: 2pm - 10 pm
- Martin Luther King Jr Day (Closing Day): 11am - 10pm
PREVIOUSLY - Ice on Main returns in mid-November in downtown Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.