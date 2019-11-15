Ice on Main

Ice on Main in downtown Greenville (Nov. 15, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Outdoor ice rinks across the Upstate are opening Friday for the holiday season.

Outdoor ice rinks are in downtown Greenville, downtown Anderson, and downtown Spartanburg.

GREENVILLE

The opening ceremony for United Community Bank’s Ice on Main will be at 3 p.m.

Ice on Main is located on South Main Street next to City Hall.

Skating hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED
  • New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Martin Luther King Day/Closing Day: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

  • Adults (13+) $10
  • Children (ages 4-12) $8
  • Children (3 and younger) FREE

Click here for more information.

ANDERSON

Countybank Holiday Ice at Carolina Wren Park will return Friday at 6 p.m. Free skating will be offered Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. Prizes will also be given away.

Skating Hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Friday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Saturday: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Sunday: 2:00pm - 6:00pm
  • ​Wednesday, Nov. 27: 2:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: 6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Friday, Nov. 29: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 2:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25:  CLOSED
  • New Year's Eve, Dec. 31: 2:00pm - 9:00pm
  • New Year's Day, Jan. 1: 2:00pm - 8:00pm

Ticket Prices:

  • $5 - Adults, Seniors, Military, Children 7 and under
  • $3 - Children 6 and under
  • $45 - 10 Admission Pass
  • $3 - Skate Aid Rental 

Click here for more information.

SPARTANBURG

Skating on the Square opens at 3 p.m. on Friday on West Main Street, across from Daniel Morgan Square. The skating season will continue until Jan. 2020.

The cost is $10 per person.

Skating Hours 

  • Monday – Thursday: 2 - 8 pm
  • Friday: 2 – 10 pm
  • Saturday: 11am - 10 pm
  • Sunday: 12 – 8 pm
  • Thanksgiving Day: 2 - 9 pm
  • Christmas Eve: 12 – 8 pm
  • Christmas Day: 3 - 10 pm
  • New Years Eve: 11am - 12 mid
  • New Years Day: 2pm - 10 pm
  • Martin Luther King Jr Day (Closing Day): 11am - 10pm

Click here for more info.

