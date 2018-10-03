HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many people saw a strange sight in a Honea Path neighborhood Wednesday. There were outlines of bodies recently painted on the street.
Many in the neighborhood thought it was kids drawing the art, while others thought it was gang graffiti.
"They started popping up and stuff with color and sayings and I thought 'Okay this isn't something serious like I thought it was,'" one neighbor said.
A bottle and paintbrush, Scooter, is the man behind the street artwork. He said he was outside his friend Heather's home when he began to paint her kids.
"There's nothing here for kids to do, there's no skating rink, we don't have movie theater," Heather Honea said.
She said Scooter not only provides entertainment and adds color to the block, the body outlines are raising awareness.
"A lot people in this town struggle with addiction and they struggle with recovery," said Heather Honea. "I've been clean for a year, next week will be my one year clean from drugs. I've lost a child, he's going through divorce, people go through so much, on life's terms and there's not enough resources in this town to help people like us."
These painting are their outlets. A means of staying clean and staying out of trouble for their kids.
