ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the state now has more than 1,000 reported coronvairus-related deaths, with almost 25,000 cases.
As of 3:25 p.m. on April 28, officials said there were 24,722 individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19. 1,032 people unfortunately have passed away as a result of contracting the virus.
There are 4,857 people hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Fulton County, which boasts a population of about 1,099,181, has the state's highest number of reported cases: 2,718. Neighboring county DeKalb has the second highest case count, with 1,880.
According to officials, cases in Georgia have been on the decline the last two weeks. Though, they make sure to note that some confirmed cases may not be accounted for due to illnesses yet to be reported or test results still pending.
For more on COVID-19 in Georgia, as well as daily updates, click here.
