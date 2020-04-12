SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Duke Energy customers may be experiencing some power outages due to inclement weather.
According to Duke Energy's website, roughly 1,200 customers are without power, mainly in the Inman area.
Duke Energy is reporting that power may be back on around 4:30 p.m.
You can keep up with outages here.
