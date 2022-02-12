ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say they seized 1,296 grams of methamphetamine and 142 grams of fentanyl after arresting two suspects convicted on multiple drug charges.
According to a release from Asheville police, the suspects were identified as Tarrell Dawshawn Williams and Adrian Bernard Ramsey. Both were arrested on Friday, officers say.
Ramsey is charged with two counts trafficking methamphetamine level III, two counts of trafficking opiates level 3, two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, manufacture, two counts sell, distribute, or possess CDS within 1,000 feet of a school, and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling.
Williams is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was also arrested due to a federal warrant for trafficking meth, according to Asheville police.
In addition to the meth and fentanyl, officers say they also seized a Taurus 9mm handgun and $8,731 in cash.
Asheville police say the arrests were made with the assistance of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, Swain County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, BIA, the ATF, FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, and the DEA.
MORE NEWS: Coroner, deputies investigating Spartanburg County death as suspicious
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.