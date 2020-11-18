Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - School officials in Laurens County School District 55 are celebrating a milestone in student nutrition.
Since the school closure caused by COVID-19, the district says they have served the students of LCSD 55 over one million meals.
Student Nutrition Director Wanda Knight says the feat is so impressive because while most of the nation huddled in their homes in the early days of the pandemic, her staff was making sure meals were available to students every week.
As of lunch on Tuesday, the district says they have served 1,006,787 meals in the past 182 days. During a normal school year, including the summer meals program, the school says they serve approximately 1.5 million meals over a 12 month period.
Knight reported, “We are currently serving approximately 8,000 meals daily to our face-to-face students, Laurens County Virtual Academy students, and any other child in the community that needs a meal.”
“There are many unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. In LCSD 55, we celebrate the hard work and achievements of our Student Nutrition Services staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “We know that too many of our children depend on the meals they get from school each day. Being able to continue this service throughout the pandemic has been essential to our community.”
