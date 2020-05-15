GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools has served over a million meals since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.
“This one-million meal mark is extraordinary, especially when you consider that this whole thing hit us unexpectedly. We did 1,200 meals the first day and 10,000 meals by the end of the week. Now we’re doing 25,000 meals per day,” said FANS director Joe Urban.
The school district would like to thank all the bus drivers, school nurses, and volunteers who helped make this number possible.
“At the time when people were asked to retreat to the safety of their homes, these employees came out to meet the needs of their community,” Urban said.
