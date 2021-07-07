Police lights generic
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Trooper Joel Hovis said the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) handed out over 10,000 citations on the fourth of July weekend.

Trooper Hovis tweeted stats starting from Friday, July 2 going through Monday, July 5:

