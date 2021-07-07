GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Trooper Joel Hovis said the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) handed out over 10,000 citations on the fourth of July weekend.
Trooper Hovis tweeted stats starting from Friday, July 2 going through Monday, July 5:
Busy weekend but unfortunately 10 people lost their lives on our roads, and now there are 10 more families whose lives are now changed forever. Please be safe and don’t forget to buckle up! pic.twitter.com/3D3cmRlnMe— Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) July 6, 2021
