PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Over 2,500 Duke Energy customers in Pickens County are without power, according to information on the Duke Power outage map.
According to the map, the outages were caused by objects colliding with power lines.
The outage report says that power is expected to be restored around 12:15 a.m.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Duke Energy for more information.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg County coroner called to respond along Pine Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.