COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Voters are finally deciding between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina’s most expensive Senate contest.
Graham is seeking his fourth term on Tuesday and faces his most stalwart general election opponent to date in Harrison.
The contest has been propelled by an onslaught of spending from both candidates and a slew of third-party groups.
Harrison has bested all Senate fundraising records, becoming the first candidate to amass a war chest of more than $100 million.
Graham told The Associated Press he also raised about $100 million, with a third-quarter haul of $28 million representing a new GOP quarterly record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.