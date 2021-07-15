APTOPIX Germany Europe Weather

The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

 Michael Probst

BERLIN (AP) — More than 60 people have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia state said at least 30 people were killed, while 28 deaths were reported in Rhineland-Palatinate state to the south. Belgian media reported eight deaths in that country. German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock at the scope of the flooding and the number of deaths, adding that everything would be done to find those still missing. Evacuations also were ordered in the Dutch city of Maastricht.

