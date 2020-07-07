Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County says they have been entrusted to distribute more than $75,000,000 in Federal CARES Act money to small businesses affected by COVID-19.
County officials say the money can go to businesses, non-profits, public health outlets, housing authorities, special purpose districts and other agencies.
There are multiple categories in which business owners may apply but officials say only one grant will be awarded to the business.
The categories include Small Businesses, Minority Small Businesses, Housing and Rent Assistance, and Childcare. Each category has it's own restrictions on who can qualifies and how funds can be used.
The amount of money received, varies based on application and requests made. Small businesses, including minority businesses and non-profits, with 1-5 people can expect up to $5,000 while businesses with 6-50 are eligible for up to $10,000 to reimburse for COVID-19 related costs.
Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. The Greenville County Finances Office will coordinate and execute all grant distribution.
The application process is currently open and will run until further notice.
For applications, restrictions, and how the funds can be spent, click here.
