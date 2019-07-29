HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Over thirty agencies are working together to find a New Jersey man who went missing while hiking in Haywood County on July 27.
Haywood County deputies believe 58-year-old Kevin Mark Lynch may be living with a cognitive impairment.
Mr. Lynch was last seen walking along the boundary of the park at the Swag resort near the Cataloochee Divide Trail. He's 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown-gray hair with brown eyes.
Kevin was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a deer on the front, brown shorts, white tennis shoes, and a camo ball cap.
On Monday, July 29, thirteen search teams - composed of a variety of different agencies - were out conducting on and off trail operations. According to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, officials requested the help of six canine search teams through Haywood County EM.
In total, 180 searchers, investigators and incident command personnel were utilized in the search. The search remains limited to a select number of trained searchers to enable a systematic, thorough search of the area.
Over 30 different agencies are assisting in the search for Mr. Lynch. They include:
Appalachian Mountain Rescue Team, Buncombe County Rescue Squad, North Carolina Public Safety Prison Division, South Carolina Search and Rescue K9 Unit, Sevier County Search and Rescue, Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Backcountry Unit Search and Rescue team (BUSAR), Canton Police Department, Centerview Rescue Squad, Cosby Volunteer Rescue Squad, Chattanooga Rescue Squad, Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Air Patrol, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Cataloochee Ranch Wranglers, Connestee Fire Rescue, Haywood County Transit, Haywood County Emergency Management, Haywood County Communications, Randall’s Adventure and Training Search and Rescue Team(RAT-SAR), Transylvania Rescue Squad, Brevard Fire Department, Asheville Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad and Great Smoky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team
GSMNP
If you know where Kevin is, call HCSO at (828) 452-6600 or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch (855) 436-1230.
