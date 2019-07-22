SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Are you looking for a job? Career Center of the Carolinas is organizing a free career fair set for this Wednesday, they announced over press release.
The event is being held at WestGate Mall and is completely free to the public and starts on July 24th at 10 a.m. It will last till 1:30 p.m.
Over 200 job openings will be available for inquiry and application during the career fair, organizers say.
This event is being offered to provide resources for those seeking employment and resume assistance!
