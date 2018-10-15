Columbia, SC - Over 31,000 South Carolina Students are to participate in the State's 17th Annual National Day of Concern & Student Pledge Against Gun Violence. The Student Pledge Against Gun Violence is a national program that recognizes the role students can have on reducing gun violence in the nation. This program encourages respectful was to settle disputes and encourages important conversations on the topic of gun safety.
Since 2002, The United States Attorney's Office has reached out to law enforcement and local schools for this pledge. The pledge effort is apart of the Project Ceasefire, which is apart of South Carolina's implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national program that is successfully bringing together all law enforcement levels to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer.
A total of 59 schools and local law enforcement are participating in the year's pledge event. 28 of the schools have requested speakers as well, which will be provided by the FBI, ATF, and United States Marshals Service.
