Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, January 20, over 300 students from Bob Jones University will be serving the community in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Students from the University will be doing renovations, cleaning, organizing, landscaping and help with food services across the Greenville community.
Some of the organizations to benefit will be the Phillis Wheatley Center, Greenville Rescue Mission, Miracle Hill Shepherd's Gate, Meals on Wheels, and more.
Bob Jones President Steve Pettit said,“My desire for the day of service is for our students to be a blessing by assisting a number of organizations in our community. Each year, they discover the reward of giving back. We trust this effort will inspire them to look for ongoing outreach opportunities.”
In total, students will be serving 11 different locations across Greenville County.
Last year, the schools says students provided more than 850 hours of service on MLK Day.
More news: Ben & Jerry's announces new flavor: Netflix & Chilll'd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.