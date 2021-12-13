Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's referred to as the most wonderful time of the year. However, the holiday blues can put a damper on your season greetings if you don't address it.
The holiday blues is a form of depression caused by winter weather, earlier sunsets, and a host of other reasons.
Family or loved one's death, physical distance, work, even school play a role in this.
“I have been lucky enough that geographically I am very close to home," said Abril Brito Mones, a student at Bob Jones University in the International Students Organization. "Of the 250 something students at BJU that qualify as international, most don’t go home.”
Brito- Mones is from the Dominican Republic. Fortunately, she's been able to travel home on a consistent basis since being a student at BJU.
In the ISO, students are encouraged to make new traditions around the holidays. Especially when campus is closed during the Christmas break, and everyone must leave.
“Actually, we encourage them to go home with their friends, their roommates; sometimes even faculty or staff members, someone at church," she said.
CEO and founder of Consciousness and Healing Initiative, Dr. Shamini Jain, say that's a good idea.
If you must spend the holidays alone, consider an alternative to human presence - nature.
“So simply going out in the trees, taking a walk, you’re surrounded by living beings everywhere. Whether it’s the birds, the trees, the river," Jain said.
She told us studies have shown this to have a positive effect on your mood.
“Being in the forest can uplift our mood; even reduce our pain and improve our sleep," she said.
No matter your circumstance, being able to admit there's something wrong this holiday season is the first step to fighting that depression.
“Get out of their comfort zone and be willing to be vulnerable," Brito- Mones said
"Dr. Jain is a Greenville, SC native - you can get a signed copy of her new book, "Healing Ourselves" at M. Judson Booksellers downtown or go to www.healingourselvesbook.com".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.