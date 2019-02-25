Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gateway Project has announced that two closures will be occurring this week for work on to I-85, I-385 Gateway Project.
On Tuesday, February 26 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5 a.m., officials say traffic on I-385 southbound will be detoured at exit 36B to I-385 southbound and turned around at Laurens Road, Highway 276 (exit 48A) to I-85 northbound where they will then be directed back to I-385 southbound at exit 51B.
This closure will allow for work to be done on the I-85 southbound to I-385 southbound connector bridge.
Then on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a second closing will be in effect.
Officials say between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on February 27, drivers will be detoured on I-385 northbound at exit 36A to I-85 northbound, turned around at the Highway 14 bridge (exit 56) to I-85 southbound, then directed back to I-385 northbound at exit 51C.
This detour will also allow for work on the I-85 southbound to I-385 connector bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.