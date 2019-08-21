GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers taking I-85 south near the Gateway Project should expect a detour overnight Wednesday as crews continue work on the interchange.
Officials say drivers will see the detour beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday night until 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Drivers will be detoured to the I-85 southbound connector/distributor road through Exit 51C and onto I-385 northbound. Drivers will then need to exit onto Roper Mountain Road using Exit 37 to get onto the southbound lanes of I-385 before taking exit 36B back onto I-85 southbound.
Crews say the closure is in place so concrete beams on the new bridge from I-385 south to Woodruff Road can be properly set.
Drivers are asked to use caution in constructions zones, obey speed limits, and follow traffic signage.
