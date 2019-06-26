Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting Wednesday morning.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred at the Rocky Creek Apartments located on Woodruff Road around 1:29 a.m.
Deputies say when they arrived they discovered a male who had been shot at least one time. The sheriff's office says the man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
At this time, deputies say they have the shooter detained and there is no threat to the community.
The sheriff's office says no charges have been filed at this time.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. We'll update as more details become available.
