ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Storms ripped through the Upstate Friday night - bringing harsh winds that left many without power.
According to Duke Energy's current outages map, around 2,000 people in Anderson, Laurens, Abbeville and Oconee Counties were having issues turning their lights on Saturday morning.
Right now, Duke Energy says it's still assessing most of the damage. We will continue to update our coverage as they provide estimated restoration times.
A report from the National Weather System showed that a power line had snapped in Abbeville, with power lines strewn across Old Calhoun Falls Road.
Anderson County dispatch said they had a few reports of trees in roadways as a result of the storm. A tree fell on a power line on Joe Bell Road - crews were working to restore power around 9:45 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a tree is blocking SC-184 near Gray Circle and Hatchery Road.
We have a crew headed to Anderson County to check out the damage. Stay with FOX Carolina as we follow the storm clean-up process.
