COWPENS, S.C. (AP) - State transportation officials say an illegal, oversize load damaged a bridge over Interstate 85 in South Carolina so badly it had to be closed.
The state Department of Transportation said the load hit the deck of the state Highway 110 bridge over I-85 near Cowpens on Monday afternoon.
Officials say the bridge had to be closed and the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker 83 were also closed for several hours as engineers inspected the highways.
Crews building a new bridge for state Highway 110 as part of the I-85 widening project say they will now work to finish that bridge as quickly as they can.
