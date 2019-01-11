Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - According the the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Friday morning an 18-wheeler overturned on I-26 westbound.
The accident happened just before 4:00 a.m., close to the 35 mile marker near Long Shoals Road. The 18-wheeler was hauling wood chips.
Troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety say the driver traveled off the road to the right and struck the guardrail. His trailer then overturned and landed in the roadway blocking both westbound lanes of I-26.
The NCDOT is reporting the road is closed west of exit 37.
Right now a detour is in place. The NCDOT says to take exit 44 to US-25 north. Continue on US-25 north to I-40 east. Take I-40 east to exit 53B (I-240 west). Continue on I-240 west to reaccess I-26 west.
We're told no injuries were reported with the crash.
Crews expect to have the road back open by 10:00 a.m.
