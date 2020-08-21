Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are working to clear I-85 northbound in Anderson County following a crash Friday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 4:25 a.m. around the six mile marker. That's between Old Dobbins Bridge Road and Highway 24.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina that an Amazon truck overturned, blocking both lanes and entrapping the driver and a passenger.
Troopers say the driver suffered minor injuries and the passenger was transported to AnMed Health with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 10 a.m. crews were still working to clear the wreckage and reopen the interstate.
Once the crash is cleared, troopers say the bridge where the accident happened will have to be inspected to ensure it is safe to travel on. Highway patrol states it could be several hours before the roadway is reopened.
In the meantime, drivers are being detoured at exit 4 to Highway 243. They'll travel seven miles to Highway 24 where they can then resume travel on I-85 northbound.
Troopers say the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
