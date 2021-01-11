penske truck.JPG

Overturned truck blocks I-85 (FOX Carolina)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned Pesnke rental truck along I-85 South near mile marker 22.

PHOTOS: Overturned truck blocks lanes of I-85

Crews were working to clear a number of boxes and storage bins that spilled from the truck and onto the roadway.

Two lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage and the contents of the truck.

Injuries were reported in the collision.

No other details were immediately available.

