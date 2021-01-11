ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned Pesnke rental truck along I-85 South near mile marker 22.
Crews were working to clear a number of boxes and storage bins that spilled from the truck and onto the roadway.
Two lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage and the contents of the truck.
Injuries were reported in the collision.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Dozens of Haywood Co. firefighters, EMS, and rescue squad get vaccinated at drive-thru clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.