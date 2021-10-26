GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on Pelham Road in Greenville County.
The crash happened at 10:30 a.m. on Pelham Road in front of the Waffle House and is creating a road block, according to troopers.
Highway Patrol did mention there are injuries but we do not know the extent of those at this time.
This is all the information that we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
