MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – An overturned tractor and trailer are blocking a roadway in McDowell County, according to McDowell County Emergency Management.
The tractor and trailer have overturned in the 3300 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain.
Cars can use NC 226A to get by the accident.
However, tractors and trailers are not allowed on NC 226A.
