Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County are reporting a crash along Business I-85 blocking all lanes of traffic.
The crash, which our crew on scene reports is an overturned tractor-trailer, happened around 8:18 a.m.
We're told the accident happened in the vicinity of Business I-85 southbound near I-585.
Details of how the accident occurred are not immediately available, but deputies are not reporting any injuries involved with the crash at this time.
As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes are still blocked while crews work to clear the crash. We'll update as more information becomes available.
