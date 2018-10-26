Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a wreck on I-85 southbound at the 54 mile marker that initially had all lanes blocked.
Right now we know the accident was reported around 9:45 a.m.
It involves a tractor trailer that has overturned on it's side.
Right now we don't know how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or the extent of injuries, if any.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
