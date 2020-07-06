ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A few accidents on I-85 southbound in Anderson County caused a large traffic back-up Monday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says there initially was a reported car fire near mile marker 29. Shortly after, a collision was reported.
Joe Hovis with SCHP says a tractor trailer also overturned in the area, and was blocking a lane of traffic.
However, Hovis says the incidents are not related.
Injuries have been reported, and Hovis says one person was transported to an area hospital via helicopter. Anderson County dispatchers said they had about four ambulances on scene assisting.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Rapper who performed at Greenville Co. club on night of fatal shooting speaks out on social media
Cherokee County road to close for 14-16 months, beginning July 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.