GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A ramp going on to the interstate is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to SCDOT.
SCDOT said ramp goes from Augusta Road and Mauldin Road to I-85 south at exits 46A, 46B, and 46C.
As of 9 a.m., crews are still working the scene.
