Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting an overturned tractor trailer in Spartanburg County.
According to highway patrol, the trailer overturned on I-26 eastbound near the 20 mile marker. That's between the I-26 and I-85 business interchange and Warren H Abbernathy Highway.
Troopers say right now the tractor trailer is off the roadway and the right lane of travel is closed.
Traffic reporter Chris Scott says in addition to the delays on I-26, Business 85 exit two is also seeing delays. Troopers tell him it could be hours before the wreck is cleared.
No word on injuries at this time, we'll update as more information becomes available.
