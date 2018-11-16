Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department is reporting this morning that I-85 northbound is shut down after a tractor trailer turned over near the 86 mile marker.
Right now we don't have any word on injuries or how the crash occurred.
This is a developing story and we'll update as soon as we have more information.
