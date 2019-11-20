BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Berea firefighters are investigation what sparked a fire in a house on Ila Court, just off US 25.
The homeowner, Yorlene Salazar said she was at work Wednesday afternoon when she got a call that the house was on fire.
When she got there, she said flames were shooting from the house.
“It’s a sad, sad thing because we just bought the house three months ago," Salazar said.
She said firefighters don't know yet what sparked the fire.
Salazar said her family is waiting to get word from the fire marshal if they can stay or will have to look for other lodging until the house can be repaired.
The battalion chief told our crew at the scene that the house is still structurally sound and that the fire was mostly contained to a storage room and part of the attic.
The cause remains under investigation.
