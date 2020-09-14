INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX Carolina) - Simon, the parent company of Haywood Mall and the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, announced on Monday it will not open properties on Thanksgiving Day.
"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, in a news release.
Simon properties will be open on Black Friday, however.
