GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hall Management Group announced Wednesday that its founder, Bill Hall, had passed away.
Hall was the owner of Hall's Chophouse locations in Charleston and in downtown Greenville.
Jim Wahlstrom, spokesman for Hall Management Group, released this statement on Hall's passing:
"It is with great sadness that I need to inform you of the passing of our founder, leader, encourager and friend, Mr. Bill Hall. Mr. Hall died unexpectedly this morning. His family, friends, colleagues and I are devastated.
Mr. Hall leaves a legacy that is hard to capture in this brief message. From the west coast of the United States to the east coast here in Charleston, Mr. Hall built opportunity for people, families and communities. His vision for the future always stretched us and made us better.
Thankfully, Mr. Hall always planned ahead and he has grown a great team at Hall Management Group and each of our 8 venues. Together, we will continue to operate in his honor and serve our customers with the kind of generosity and excellence he demonstrated throughout the course of his life.
Please pray for comfort for the Hall family. This loss is such a shock. He was the cornerstone of his family. A husband, father, grandfather. To us, Mr. Hall was so much more than just a boss. Many of us loved him in a way that is hard to describe."
In 2018, Hall was unhurt when his plane skidded off a runway at the Greenville airport.
That story - Restaurant: Owner on plane that skidded at Greenville airport, uninjured after incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.