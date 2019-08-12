SUNSET, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – The owner of South Carolina’s longest operating bar will be laid to rest on Monday in Seneca.
Martha Romaine Barrett Johnson, who was the business owner of “Bob’s Place” on US 178 in Sunset, died on August 8 at the age of 96, per her obituary.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Wolf Stake Baptist Church Cemetery in Seneca.
We’re told a band of bikers will lead the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery.
After the services on Monday, friends and family will gather at Bob’s Place for a meal. Everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish.
Pickens County's tourism website lists Bob's Place as "the oldest continuously operating beer joint in South Carolina."
