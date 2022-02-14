GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Owners in Greenwood are looking for their missing 4-month old puppy.
Owner Claire Wilcox said her black lab, Nelli, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the Janeway area near Gracemont.
Nelli has black fur and is wearing a orange collar.
Wilcox said she is offering a reward for anyone who returns Nelli.
Anyone who might have seen Nelli or knows where she might be is asked to call 706-346-1191 or 864-554-7468.
