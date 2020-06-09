Concession trailer stolen

A photo of the front of the stolen trailer. 

 (Courtesy of Brittany Scott)

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A married couple in the Belton community say they are searching for their concession trailer that was stolen early Tuesday morning. 

Brittney Scott says the trailer was stolen between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m., out of the parking lot of Gus's Home Center, Inc. 

Scott says they have filed a report in hopes someone will spot it.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the trailer, you can contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, or the owner Brittney Scott at 864 - 557-2962. 

